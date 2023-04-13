The Italian tennis player starts with all the favors of the forecast, also thanks to the difficulties encountered in the tournament by his next opponent

One of the most evocative round of 16 that the Montecarlo Masters 1000 draw offers is the one that sees Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner pitted against each other, respectively the tenth and seventh seeded in the competition, as well as 13th and 8th in the ATP circuit. In the previous round, the Italian overtook Schwartzman, who down 6-0 3-1 retired due to a shoulder problem that conditioned him from the early stages of the match. On the other hand, the Pole has so far had to work overtime to beat both Djere (6-7 7-6 7-6) and Draper (6-3 6-7 7-5).

THE PREDICTION — Both for the route and for what has been seen in the latest outings, everything suggests that Sinner can have a relatively easy game over his rival. If the betting sites are already quite oriented towards the victory of the South Tyrolean, one can also reason with a moderate certainty for the final result of 2-0 which finds evaluations rather shared by various operators: for Bet365, Goldbet, Sisal, DaznBet and Better it is 1.80. The 2-1 for the Italian is at 3.60 (Bet365, Sisal and LeoVegas), the 2-0 in favor of Hurkacz is at 7.00 with the same bookmakers, while the 2-1 for the Pole is at 8.00 for LeoVegas. See also Lucas Torreira posed again with Boca's shirt and caused a furor on social networks

QUOTES — In heads-up play, the odds are really lopsided. Sinner is offered at 1.28 for Bet365, Goldbet and Better, Hurkacz touches 3.95 with LeoVegas. It is possible to bet on the outcome of the first set and the four most probable options are all in favor of Sinner: 6-4 at 4.80 for StarCasinò Bet, 6-2 at 7.00 for Bet365 and StarCasinò Bet, 6-3 again at 7.00 for LeoVegas , 7-6 to 9.00 again for LeoVegas; the 6-3 for the Pole instead is at 10.50 for StarCasinò Bet. Speaking of games, the threshold set by the operators is 21.5: the Over is 1.91 with LeoVegas, the Under is 2.00 with Bet365 and Sisal.

PREVIOUS — Hurkacz and Sinner have met three times in their careers, all on hard surfaces. Outdoors the Pole has won on both occasions: in 2021 in the final at the Masters 1000 in Miami for 7-6(4) 6-4 and the following year in the quarterfinals in Dubai with a double 6-3, which is also the ultimate crossing between the two. Also in 2021 the only success of the South Tyrolean came, at the Atp Finals in Turin, when he finished with a dry 6-2 6-2 in the group stage. See also Women's League: results of the first day

April 12 – 8.55pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tennis #predictions #HurkaczSinner #Pole #doesnt #scare