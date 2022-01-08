Tennis | Novak Djokovic invokes corona infection in December – accuses border authority of error

Djokovic filed a 35-page appeal in court.

Tennis star Novak Djokovicin The appeal against Australia’s deportation decision is based on a coronavirus infection in December, according to Reuters. Djokovic’s lawyers said the Serb was infected on December 16, which they said was a sufficient ground for a medical exemption.

Djokovic was detained at the airport last Thursday and his entry was denied because authorities said he could not prove a medical reason why he had not taken coronary vaccinations.

Djokovic’s 35-page appeal will be heard in court on Monday.

Following the conversion decision, Djokovic was transferred to a hotel home mainly to asylum seekers.

Djokovicin the complaint states that he had received a decision from the Medical Director of the Australian Tennis Association granting a medical exemption.

Attached to the complaint is a documentary stating that he became infected on 16 December and on 30 December he was found to be asymptomatic for the previous 72 hours.

According to the complaint, the airport authority told Djokovic that coronavirus infection in Australia is not a substitute for coronary vaccination.

“It’s not true, and I told him what an independent state medical panel has found and I explained why that is. I then referred to two medical panels and a travel announcement, ”Djokovic is said to have said in the complaint.

The complaint also states that according to Australian government rules, coronary infection is a medical exception.

Djokovic arrived in Australia to play in the Australian Open. The tournament will start in about a week.