Djokovic had held the men’s record since he surpassed Swiss Roger Federer, who held the title for 310 weeks, in March 2021 before surpassing Graf today, Monday.

“I am happy, of course,” Djokovic said in a video posted on social media. Very proud and very happy about this achievement,” noting that Graf “is one of the greatest and most distinguished female tennis players.”

And he came in third place after Djokovic and Graf, Martina Navratilova with a score of 332 weeks and Serena Williams with a score of 319 weeks, followed by Federer. Computerized classification began in the 1970s.

Djokovic finished atop the ATP’s seven years, another men’s record.