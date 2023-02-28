A Tesla logo sign outside a Tesla store in Denver, Colorado. David Zalubowski (AP)

The second richest man in the world, Elon Musk, will build a Tesla company plant in Mexico. Sources close to the negotiation process have confirmed to EL PAÍS that the magnate has reached an agreement with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to build an electric car plant. The details about the location of the factory and the amount of investment would be revealed this week, either by the president himself, or within the framework of the company’s Investor Day, which will take place this Wednesday. The confirmation of the arrival of the leading electric car firm in Mexican territory occurs hours after a videoconference held this morning by López Obrador and Musk. According to local media, the construction of the factory required an area of ​​800 hectares and an investment of more than 10,000 million dollars in different stages.

The next landing of the factory, whose whereabouts are still a question mark, has been surrounded by controversy for months due to the pressures and political interests to attract the project. Last week, the Mexican president asserted that he would not grant the permit to the electric vehicle company in Nuevo León on the grounds of the lack of water in the state. The president has repeatedly reiterated his preference for Tesla to be installed near the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), López Obrador’s priority work for the Mexican capital, or in the southeast of the country, a priority area for this Administration. “We want to talk to the directors of this company, we want to order the growth to the north of the city [Ciudad de México] or the Valley of Mexico, there are already places in the country where there is not enough water,” he declared last Friday.

Since last October, the revelation of some photographs of Musk in Nuevo León sounded the alerts about his next investment in Mexico. At that time, the tycoon met with the governor of Nuevo León, the opposition Samuel García, and with his wife, the influencer Mariana Rodríguez.

Although at the beginning all the bets opted for Nuevo León as the ideal place for the landing of the firm, the recognized interest of the Executive for this investment to land in other latitudes have baffled the industrialists and specialists in the sector. Elon Musk is getting closer to making his final decision known about the way in which he will bet on Mexico to be part of his electric car assembly chain. The matter is not minor. Tesla intends to increase its production by 20 million electric vehicles by the end of the decade, which requires the installation of some eight mega-plants, and Mexico is already part of this ambitious goal.

