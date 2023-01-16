Monday, January 16, 2023
Tennis | Home crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open

January 16, 2023
Kyrgios said he was very disappointed not to be able to play due to a knee injury.

Australian a tennis player Nick Kyrgios has to miss his home tournament. Kyrgios announced that he will withdraw from the Australian Open tennis tournament that started on Monday due to a knee injury.

Kyrgios went to practice his doubles pair on Monday Thanisi Kokkinakis with. After practice, he said that a torn knee ligament prevents him from playing.

Kyrgios said he was very disappointed that the game could not be played.

“The timing is bad, but that’s life. Injuries are a part of sports,” Kyrgios said, according to the news agency Reuters.

The games at the Australian Open started on Monday. Emil Ruusuvuoren the first match is scheduled for early Tuesday morning Finnish time. According to the tennis association’s website Rusuvuori starts its work around 4:30.

