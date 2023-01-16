Having quickly become the new Netflix phenomenon, the cosplay on Wednesdaywhich have begun to rage on social media as we see in this case in the interpretation of Heylinaonefor the occasion together with Felvelial playing Morticiatogether with Mano too.

Also in this case, the cosplay obviously follows the modern reinterpretation of the character but proves to be decidedly faithful to the one seen on Netflix, with an excellent job done by the models in terms of costume and makeup. Both appear suitably dressed in black and characterized by the typical gothic style of the characters in question, in a truly convincing interpretation of both.

The only criticism that could be made is the fact that Morticia Addams, mother of Wednesday, appears far too young in this case, being staged by Felvelial who is practically the same age as Heylinaone, but there really isn’t much to complain about this excellent shot taken in collaboration by the two cosplayers.

Also note the presence of But noperched on the girl’s head, to complete a nice family picture for the Addamses, or at least for the charming female members of the most famous dysfunctional gothic family on the small screen.

