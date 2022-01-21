Saturday, January 22, 2022
Tennis | Harri Heliövaara had faith in the loss: "You can only succeed against anyone"

January 21, 2022
Laura Hietaranta, who is no longer participating in the girls’ competition, is left in the Australian open tennis tournament.

Harri Heliövaara and his British couple Lloyd Glasspool lost in the second round of the Australian Open tennis championship men’s doubles Jamie Murray and Bruno Soaresille 7–6 (7–4), 6–7 (7–2), 1–6.

“Yes, it is very annoying. It feels like the two rounds were really good in the match. so good from us, ”Heliövaara told STT.

Heliövaara and Glasspool took the opening round after the cut-off game, but the cut-off game that ended the second round went to Murray and Soares.

In the third round, Glasspool’s legs began to cramp, according to Heliövaara, and opponents broke the British feed twice.

“Unfortunately, my partner would run out of legs. It went to the opponents for a little wrong reason,” Heliövaara repeated.

Murray and Soares are ranked eighth in the tournament, and both are multiple multiples grand slam winners in doubles and mixed doubles.

See also  Basketball 17-year-old Elsa Lemmilä was a record-breaking baby at birth, whose growth spurt seemed to continue forever: "I continued to grow"

Heliövaara said the steady match gave him faith in the future of him and Glasspool as a doubles pair.

“Of course. We played well, and when we play well, we can only stand up to anyone. in a year, two can be a success, but a person wants success now and the loss is annoying, ”said Heliövaara.

The season for Heliövaara and Glasspool continues in the Montpellier tournament, which kicks off at the turn of January-February, after which they travel to Dallas and Marseille in February.

“We have good chemistry, our games fit together. We will definitely continue together. Now we go home for a few days, then there are ATP 250 tournaments in the program. We play together as much as possible,” Heliövaara said.

.
