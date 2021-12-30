A while ago, not so long ago, the sport was practically frozen during the turn of the year. The old man was closing with the races of San Silvestre, traditionally represented in Spain by Vallecana, and it opened with the ski jumps of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which were an exclusive part of the television grid next to the New Year’s Concert and the repetition of New Years Eve Special, with Tuesday and thirteen or Sabrina. The sports offer was scarce, because these dates were reserved for the party and the hangover, for family and friends. The world has evolved a lot, also the communication channels, the diversity of leisure, the competition between shows … And sports have been expanding to occupy the entire calendar. Without exception.

Tonight, or rather this morning, when we proceed to eat the twelve grapes with twelve wishes in mind, either with Cristina Pedroche placeholder image or Anne Igartiburu, on another channel, #Let’s go, will start the ATP Cup, a tennis competition in the style of the new Davis cup, in which the Spanish team will debut against the Chilean, Pablo Carreño against Alexander Tabillo, exactly at 00:00 Spanish hours, in correspondence with the Australian morning, where the year will have started much earlier than here, with or without grapes. Thus, to the rhythm of our bells, or of the rackets of Sydney, the sport will kick off its 2022 season, which also includes a few Olympic Games, those of Winter from Beijing. Without leaving the day of New Year, and beyond Four Trampolines, we will also have the start of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia, with its prologue and a long link; and three games of the Premier, with a Arsenal-Manchester City stellar, and even a boxing evening in U.S. Sport is a great way to start the year. And to finish it.