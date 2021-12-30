Matchday 18 of Euroleague 2021-22 is over. The teams return to the maximum continental competition to beat Anadolu Efes, main favorite and current champion, and conquer the throne of Europe. Everything is to be decided, but the matches of this day have taken place and these are all the final results:
- Monaco 82 – 76 Maccabi
- Unics Kazan 75 – 67 Efes
- Red Star 76 – 80 Saint Petersburg Zenith
- Baskonia 94 – 75 Barcelona
- ASVEL – Bayern (postponed)
- Olimpia Milan – Alba Berlin (postponed)
- Olympiacos – CSKA (postponed)
- Fenerbahçe – Real Madrid (postponed)
- Panathinaikos – Zalgiris Kaunas (postponed)
