Tennis Australian Open spun with Djokovic fuss – Nadal and Barty go ahead without a hitch

Australian Prime Minister: Djokovic can return to Australia under “the right conditions”.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said Monday that the tennis star Novak Djokovicin in the revocation and expulsion of the visa “a very clear message was sent”.

However, he did not consider it impossible for Djokovic to be seen at the Australian Open next year, for example.

“It (re-entry ban) lasts for three years, but there is an opportunity to deviate from it under the right circumstances,” Morrison said in a radio interview.

Serbian Djokovic was scheduled to take part in the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

The number one player on the world list left Australia on Sunday night. He arrived in his native Serbia on Monday.

Australian the reigning champion of the Open Women series Naomi Osaka made his way to the second round by defeating the Colombian Camila Osorion erin 6–3, 6–3.

“He played amazingly and fought for every point,” Osaka praised his opponent.

In his second round match, the Japanese face the United States Madison Brenglen.

Osaka, former number one on the world list, has suffered from mental health problems and missed the French Open and Wimbledon last year in grand slam tournaments. He also dropped out of the U.S. Open.

Women duel number one Ashleigh Barty progressed to the delight of the home crowd convincingly for the second round. The Australian defeated Ukraine Lesia Tsurenkon In 6 minutes 6–0, 6–1.

“This is beautiful, it has felt like an eternity since I was here last time,” Barty said of playing in front of a home audience.

Barty is number one on the world list and has won the Wimbledon and French Open doubles championships, among others, but in the Australian Open he has never gone beyond the semi-finals.

Australian Open 2020 winner Sofia Keninin the contract ended short. Ken, who finished 11th in the United States, lost to his country in the opening round To Madison Keys 6–7 (2–7), 5–7.

The surprise drop on opening day was also in the US Coco Gauff, which China Wang Qiang clearly won 6–4, 6–2.

Men in a duel with a spanish star Rafael Nadal rolled on to defeat the United States Marcos Gironin 6–1, 6–4, 6–2.

If Nadal wins the Australian Open, he will be the first male player to celebrate first place in grand slam tournaments 21 times.

The Spanish star also had to answer questions about Djokovic.

“The ideal situation in the sports world is that the best players are on the field. Honestly, I wish him all the best. I think the situation has been a mess. He’s not the only one who probably did things wrong, ”Nadal said.

A favorite of Germany Alexander Zverev started the tournament by defeating his countrymen Daniel Altmaierin 7–6 (7–3), 6–1, 7–6 (7–1).