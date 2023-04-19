Tennis, Fanny Stollar enchants the fans on the pitch

Fanny Stollar makes her fans dream. A little on Tennis court and a lot on the ground. However it is certainly of satisfaction to his fans he gives. The 25-year-old daughter of art (both father Tibor Stollar and mother Yevett Varga were professionals) was a promise in Hungary (where she became the youngest tennis player ever to win the national championship).

In the WTA circuit Fanny Stollar has never managed to triumph in singles (and the best ranking was 114th, while today it is over 350th place), while he was a prophet in his homeland in 2018 when she triumphed in doubles with Georgina García Pérez, at the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest. Precisely in doubles she had the best satisfactions of hers reaching up to best ranking of 67th in the world (it is currently around 120th place).

On social networks, however, Fanny’s sequel is very interesting: exceeds 120,000 followers who he entertains with daily photos and videos: from matches on the tennis court to workouts in the gympassing through moments of relaxation – on the beach or by the pool (and with the bikini leaves everyone breathless) – on worldly catwalks (this year he showed at the Budapest Fashion Week charming everyone), i photographic backstage (among the magazines she was also on the cover of Playboy in 2021). Without forgetting a famous photo in red babydoll (see the gallery). Unforgettable!

