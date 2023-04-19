Free of taxation at this time, sports betting sites are in the sights of the federal government, which intends to regulate and tax the activity in the country.

The expectation is that the Provisional Measure involving betting sites will be edited soon and will bring significant changes in this market that today has foreign companies operating in Brazil.

Among the demands that the MP will have for betting sites to operate in Brazil will be: paying a grant of R$30 million to the Union and 15% tax on profit; be domiciled in the country; minimum capital of R$100,000 and have a series of certificates, such as those relating to means of payment and combating manipulation of results.

What changes for the gambler?

But what changes will these changes bring to the bettor? According to experts, those who are used to placing their bets on these platforms will notice few changes at first. This explains Tiago Gomes, specialist in Business Law.

“For the gambler himself, the most relevant change in a regulated environment is that he will have more security. The simple fact of requiring companies to be in Brazil makes this environment safer for the bettor, who is a consumer, and who previously had difficulties exercising his rights against companies domiciled in international jurisdictions such as Curaçao or Malta, for example. In addition, the very fact that companies need to have a specific authorization from the Ministry of Finance to operate in the country will subject these companies to a first filter of compliance with the regulation”, he says.

Bet will be more expensive?

As happens in any sector that now has a new tax, the first question to be raised is whether this new tax, when passed on to the consumer, will make the purchase, in this case the bet, more expensive? Obviously the initial answer is yes, but with a different perception for the consumer, as sports betting allows the player to determine the value of his bet.

“The taxation, associated with the mandatory contributions and the inspection fee set by the Sports Betting Law, can affect the margin of betting companies and, as a consequence, reduce the premium that can be paid to bettors. This could make bettors understand that the bets have become more expensive”, explains Gomes.

Will gamblers pay tax on winnings?

Another doubt that should afflict gamblers on electronic platforms is the taxation of prizes won. That is, will the consumer pay tax when hitting a bet? And the answer is yes, according to Fabiano Jantalia, specialist in Gaming Law.