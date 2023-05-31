London (AFP)

French international striker Anthony Martial will be absent from Manchester United against neighboring Manchester City, the league champion, in the FA Cup final, on Saturday, due to an injury to his knee tendons, according to the “Red Devils” club.

And United announced in a statement, “The French international player injured his hamstring late in the match, in the 2-1 victory over Fulham, at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday,” in the last “38th stage” of the English Premier League.

He said, “The examination revealed a rupture of the muscle, which deprives the player” 27 years “from the match at Wembley.”

Despite suffering from frequent injuries, Martial scored 9 goals in 29 games this season.

Martial, who only played in 11 of the 21 league matches, hoped to be in the starting line-up for United in the cup final at the famous Wembley Stadium in London, facing City, which is seeking to achieve a historic triple, “League-Cup-Champions League.” ».

“United” finished the “Premier League” competitions in third place, qualifying for the Champions League next season, while “City” won the title for the third season in a row, and for the ninth time in its history.