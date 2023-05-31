Nintendo has just released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.1.2 which, among other things, eliminated the duplication glitch. The fans are sorry, but they won’t have to be for too long. In fact, others have already been discovered. They are more complex than the previous ones, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be used.

The Kibble Gaming channel revealed that a series of steps can be followed to duplicate an object. You only get an extra copy of the chosen object, so you have to repeat the list of actions several times:

Save the game Fuse the item you want to duplicate with a weapon Prepare Link for weapon throw (prime R without letting go) While pressing R open the map (key -) Scroll down to Memories Select a memory to watch Press X and + to skip it Repeat this for three different memories Press the + button to save Load the save file created at the beginning of this process

A second method it requires you to have completed some game phases and side missions in order to be completed and is visible in the video in the tweet just below. Again this glitch only duplicates one copy, but you can only do this with weapons.

Furthermore, it is possible that there are other complex systems for duplicating objects that have not yet been discovered. Even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still contains some of them used in the most complex speedruns.