Will cod be the favorite ingredient of Holy Week? Probably yes. And there are reasons for this to happen: it is usually easy to cook, you can buy it salted, fresh or frozen, and it goes well in different types of recipes. Here we bring together a medley of starters, first and second, fresher and more filling, with or without vegetables, with legumes or rice, of our own creation and from traditional recipe books from different areas of Spain and our Portuguese neighbors.

EXPRESS STEW OF CHICKPEAS, ARTICHOKES AND COD

A comforting and tasty dish that we can prepare in a few minutes using such useful resources as artichokes in oil or jarred chickpeas. A bite and a little chup-chup finish the magic.

Kokotxas fans raise their hands

MALAGUEÑA ORANGE AND COD SALAD

A fresh, nutritious salad that uses local ingredients to refresh your Easter table. The cod is desalted for 24 hours and crumbled to mix with the other ingredients: potato, orange, chives, olives you leftparsley, olive oil and sherry vinegar.

A perfect combo when the heat arrives Alfonso D. Martin

KENTUCKY FRIED COD

Colonel Sanders' secret mix – the Kentucky Fried Chicken spice mix – is no longer so secret since someone found it written down in an old notebook. So that they don't accuse us of plagiarism, we use it to coat cod and put it in a delicious sandwich.

He seems to stick out his tongue STOMAKO

ATASCABURRAS MANCHEGO

There are those who say that its name comes from the noise it makes when mashing it, similar to that of a donkey's legs stuck in the mud, others say that it is because of its caloric density: whatever the case, it is delicious.

Now we take out the bread Monica Escudero

COD WITH ONIONS CANARY STYLE

It is key in this dish that the onion is very tasty, something that is achieved by giving it the corresponding time for the onion, peppers and garlic to soften and turn slightly golden.

The delicious Canarian cod with onions Julia Laich

COD FRITTERS IN TWO VERSIONS

With cooked potatoes or with flour, beer and a touch of squid ink: the quintessential wake-up ingredient temporarily abandons spooning and becomes an aperitif.

Two recipes for one

ALCÁNTARA COD

The French looted the monastery of the town of Cáceres in the War of Independence and supposedly took a recipe book that made “Alcántara-style” dishes fashionable in France. Reality or fiction?

From Cáceres to France Miriam García Martínez

BACALAO AL AJOARRIERO

A cod stew with tomato and onion that calls for a good bread for dipping, benefits from the collagen in the fish and can have different meanings depending on the area of ​​Spain where you name it.

To get wet and not stop

COD A LA GOMES DE SÁ

A delicious recipe for cod with potatoes and a complete history of our Portuguese neighbors' taste for cod, a fish that they consume more than anyone else in Europe since they supplied salt to the Vikings.

The faithful friend ready to be eaten Miriam García Martínez

RICE WITH COD AND CAULIFLOWER

A classic Easter dish that can be prepared in the traditional way or updated by shortening cooking times. Objective: to make the cod juicy and the cauliflower crispy.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.