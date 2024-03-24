There is no doubt that one of the most coveted documents in the world, besides the passport and the American visa, is the permanent residence of the United States, also known as Green Card.

In Mexico, there are millions of citizens who plan to leave the country to go to work USAsince the nation is characterized by having great opportunities for growth, which in turn brings with it an excellent quality of life.

Although obtaining residency USA It can be a very difficult and almost impossible task to carry out, there are different ways to obtain the document, such as the EB-2 format, so here at Debate we will tell you a little about it.

The EB-2 format or American EB-2 visa, It is the second preferential category of work, which allows people with extraordinary abilities and those who are members of professions that require advanced degrees, to be eligible for a Green Card In a simple way.

However, it must be clarified that this type of visa does not apply to all applicants, because you have to meet certain criteria to be able to apply for it.

To apply for an EB-2 visa, you must have a job offer or labor certification, work in primary care, or be a medical specialist. Additionally, the interested party must provide services in a Health Professional Shortage Area, Mental Health Professional Area, Limited Health Access Area, Veterans Affairs facility, or in a Physician Shortage Area.

Additionally, the applicant must obtain a statement from a federal agency or state health department that is aware of his or her qualifications as a physician and that his or her work is appropriate for the public interest.

If you meet the requirements, do not hesitate to apply to the visa and then be eligible to obtain the long-awaited permanent residence of the USA.