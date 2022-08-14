Ten merchants from Lorquí participated in a training workshop aimed at improving their businesses and their sales, through training aimed at increasing their profits. The workshop, called ‘Reinvent your business in three steps. How to get out of the pandemic stronger’, has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce and the City Council and given by TakeOff, a consultancy that specializes in helping commercial establishments improve their results, according to municipal sources.
