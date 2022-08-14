The US State Department said in a statement, Sunday, that the United States strongly condemns what it said was a “terrorist attack” outside the Old City of Jerusalem, in which at least eight people were injured, including at least five Americans.
“Our ambassador to Israel and US officials in Jerusalem are in contact with the families of the victims, American citizens, to whom we offer our sympathy and support,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement.
“Our team in Jerusalem is working around the clock to support the victims and their families, and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.
