Manchester United has been a drama for years. Erik's process has been harshly criticized for the lack of sporting quality that his team shows whenever they are on the field, although the coach has also been judged for his disciplinary management, as the Dutchman has had many run-ins with a huge number of players.
Some have even chosen to leave the squad, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. Now, another footballer is separated from the squad, the Frenchman Anthony Martial.
More Premier League news
The coach has the Frenchman training separately since he considers that the footballer is in a terrible state of physical fitness, which is why he does not plan to take him into account to add minutes until the Frenchman gets into the state that the coach considers optimal.
In any case, Martial has a permanent substitute role and his contract is less than six months old, so it is a fait accompli that the center forward will leave the team this winter or as a free agent in the summer. .
The reality is that since Ferguson left the club's technical direction, no coach has had the strength to put the team where it should be, fighting every season for all the titles along the way. Although, now with the Ten Hag process underway, this malaria has gradually worsened and the Red Devils are increasingly closer to hell than paradise.
#Ten #Hag #separates #Martial #Manchester #United #discipline #rejoin #team
Leave a Reply