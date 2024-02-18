It is Manuel himself who reveals the reasons for the breakup with his girlfriend, these are his words: “That's why it's over”

The love story between them has come to an end Manuel Marascio and Isabella Recalcati. The couple participated in the latest edition of Temptation Island where they had decided to participate to resolve a series of problems that existed within the couple. After leaving the program together, today it emerged that Manuel and Isabella are no longer together. Let's discover together the reasons that led to the definitive break between the two.

It is Manuel himself who reveals the reasons so the love story with Isabella Recalcati has come to an end. The former protagonist of Temptation Island he was a guest on the radio show It won't happen againbroadcast on Radio Radio, where he was interviewed by Giada Di Miceli.

According to what was declared, it seems that the end of the love story between Manuel and Isabella is due to a series of problems that the two young people had thought of overcoming. These were the young man's words about it:

Isabella and I were having a bit of a hard time understanding each other, it was as if we spoke two different languages, so then we went in there and tried to solve these problems. Then we went out and we thought we had resolved them, but a few days ago the news of our breakup came out, even though I didn't want it, because in recent times some problems have recurred, while others we were never able to resolve and we made the decision to leave us. We've been separated for a couple of months already.

But it didn't end here. Continuing with his speech, Manuel Marasco he then added:

Both she and I went against ourselves to try not to bring up problems, to try not to argue, to try to make things go well, but in the end they weren't really going well, it was a sort of facade. Over time we realized this and made this decision, me first and foremost. It was something decided together, when these things happen it doesn't matter who leaves, even if maybe I was the one who made the final decision.

In the interview given to Radio Radio, Manuel reiterated that the reasons for the love story with Isabella cannot be traced back to the social status of the two, but to problems which they both worked on and failed to resolve.