“I love you”. Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny, wrote this on Instagram. Two days after the news of the death of the Russian opponent, in prison at the age of 47, Yulia Navalnaya publishes a photo of her from behind with Alexei and adds “I love you”. The message was relaunched on X by Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh.

Borrell: “Navalny's wife at the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday”

“On Monday I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the EU Foreign Affairs Council” announces the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, on X. “EU ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honor the memory of Alexei Navalny.”

The words against Putin: “You will pay for everything”

“I would like to make an appeal to the entire international community, to the entire world. We should be united and all together fight this terrifying regime in Russia” said Yulia Navalnaya last Friday from Munich, on the sidelines of the Conference for security, after learning of Navalny's death. “I want Putin and his group, his friends, the government … to know one thing: they will be held accountable for what they did to my husband, to my family, to my country.” “They will all be brought to justice and this day will come soon”, she says again speaking of Putin and the other exponents of the regime. “This regime and Vladimir Putin should be held accountable for all the atrocities perpetrated in our country.”