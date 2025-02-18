It is not Tuscany, but it seems: the people of Spain that is perfect for a Holy Week getaway

Nestled in the region of the Ribera d’Ebre, in the province of Tarragona, is Miravet, a picturesque town that evokes the landscapes of Italian Tuscany. With its staggered houses on a hill and panoramic views to the Ebro River, this Catalan corner is presented as an ideal destination for a getaway during Holy Week.

Four getaways in Spain that have nothing to envy to any international destination

The old town of Miravet, known as Cap de la Vila, retains the medieval essence in its narrow streets and traditional architecture. Walking through their steep roads allows the visitor to immerse itself in centuries of history, while discovering picturesque corners and balconies adorned with flowers that embellish the environment.

Stone facades, reddish roofs and windows with wooden countervanas provide an aesthetic harmony that transports to another era. This urban network, forged in centuries of coexistence between cultures, is a reflection of the patrimonial wealth that the municipality treasures.

The Templar Castle, Miravet emblem

One of Miravet’s main attractions is his imposing Templar Castle, erected in the twelfth century over an ancient Islamic fortress. This construction, considered one of the most prominent of the Temple order in Spain, offers unmatched views of the Ebro River and its surroundings.

Visitors can explore their various rooms, such as the Torre del Tribute, the Romanesque Chapel and the Patio de Armas, which reflect the strategic and defensive importance it had in past times. From the top, the panorama is overwhelming: the Ebro winding between crop fields and undulating hills, while the sunset light bathes the walls with a golden glow.

The castle is not only an architectural wonder, but also a testimony of the historical episodes that marked the destiny of the people. During the Middle Ages, it was a crucial bastion in the struggles between Christians and Muslims, passing from one hands to others in different conflicts.

The old church: a vestige of the past

In addition to the castle, the town houses the old old church, a Renaissance building that, although in disuse, continues to witness the historical and cultural legacy of Miravet. This temple has been the scene of various events over the years and represents a point of interest for those who wish to deepen local history.

Its solid stone structure and its imposing bell tower make it an architectural piece of great value. The wall paintings and ornamental details that are still preserved inside show the splendor of an era in which religiosity was a fundamental pillar of society.





Holy Week in Miravet

Holy Week in Miravet is lived with special devotion and tradition. During these days, the people organize various religious and cultural activities that attract both premises and visitors. The processions travel the streets of the old town, creating a solemn and emotional atmosphere that invites reflection and recollection.

The drums resonate at night, marking the leisurely rhythm of the religious images that advance between candles and the fervor of the attendees. This celebration, rooted in the identity of the people, is an opportunity to experience spirituality and the sense of community that characterizes Miravet.

Pottery, an art with history

Miravet’s pottery tradition is another of its charms. Since ancestral times, the people have been recognized by the production of artisanal ceramics. The workshops of the local potters open their doors to visitors, offering live demonstrations and the possibility of acquiring unique pieces that reflect the mastery and dedication of these artisans.

Miravet’s pottery stands out for its turning technique and natural enamels, which give each piece a characteristic finish. Jugs, plates and pitchers with harmonious shapes and terrible colors are testimony of an art that has been transmitted from generation to generation.

This artisanal activity has been key in the local economy and, despite the passage of time, it is still valid thanks to the passion and effort of artisans who keep the trade alive. In some workshops, visitors can even participate in the creation of pieces, experiencing first -hand the mud modeling process in the lathe and understanding the value of manual work in an era dominated by industrial production.





Miravet stands as a destination that combines history, culture, nature and tradition. Its similarity with the Tuscan landscapes, added to the richness of its heritage and the warmth of its inhabitants, make it a perfect option for those who seek a different getaway during Holy Week.

A beautiful town surrounded by stone and waterfalls that is the perfect getaway



Either touring its cobbled streets, exploring its Templar Castle or enjoying their artisanal charms, this Catalan people promise an unforgettable experience. Each corner of Miravet tells a story, each stone of its constructions keeps secrets of the past, and each visitor takes with it the memory of a place where time seems to have stopped to preserve its purest essence.