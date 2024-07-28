Giorgio Noris, the 19-year-old who drowned in Sardinia, was only 19 years old. He was on vacation with friends for a special reason

He died on Friday afternoon George Noristhe 19-year-old boy on vacation with a group of friends to celebrate the end of his high school exams. From the first reconstructions carried out by investigators, the young man had a sudden illness while snorkeling in the waters of Cala Girgolu, in Sassari, and later drowned.

19-year-old drowns in Sardinia

Some swimmers noticed the boy’s floating body carried by the current. Once the alarm was raised, the rescue who arrived on the scene very promptly. Unfortunately, every attempt at resuscitation by the paramedics was in vain: there was nothing that could be done for the young man. The doctors and paramedics who intervened could in fact do nothing but confirm that death.

In addition to the paramedics, the Coast Guard also arrived on site Olbia. The Tempio Pausania Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed about the case and opened an investigation to ascertain the exact dynamics of the young man’s premature disappearance.

Who was Giorgio Noris?

The 19-year-old boy who drowned in Sardinia was an only child and a student who graduated from the institute this year Bernocchi Of LegnanoGiorgio Noris was supposed to start a professional training course in September and take the exam to obtain a driving license.

Hectorthe boy’s father made the following painful statements about his son to the newspaper The Prealpine:

“It was his first vacation alone with friends, a reward for having brilliantly passed his final exams, as per family tradition. Giorgio was a wonderful boy, cheerful, sporty, the son everyone would want. I never imagined I would live this nightmare”.

And again:

“He was an athlete, a swimmer, he practiced boxing and had also had medical checks at a competitive level. It is truly inexplicable for us, a bolt from the blue. Giorgio was a sensible boy even when driving, always on his motorbike, and nothing ever happened”.