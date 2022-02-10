Legal Counsel, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned of the penalty for forging the “PCR” examination certificate for the detection of corona, explaining that the recently issued rumor law tightened the penalty for forging the electronic editor with temporary imprisonment and a fine of up to 750,000 dirhams.

Al-Sharif said, within the episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms to shed light on the newly issued laws, that there is an obsession among some about the PCR examination for the detection of corona, adding that it is known that the case of each person is recorded if it is positive or negative, through the Al-Hosn application. However, there is a group of people, who may be sluggish in conducting this examination according to government requirements to enter ministries or even commercial centers, perhaps because of the repetition of the examination or because they exaggerate the value of the examination, and may think about trying to evade these examinations in order to save money, and malicious thought may interfere when Some, and try to play or circumvent these procedures, including that some may falsify the result of the paper examination, and change the positive result to negative in order to pass from the place he wants to enter, and he can visit the date of his old examination certificate, and put a new date, to reuse it. .

Al-Sharif warned that this act is a forgery of a document. If it was issued by a government center, then it is a forgery of an official document. For forgery the person who changed the data.

In the event that a person manages to forge the PCR examination certificate officially registered on a website or electronic application belonging to a government or private center, he will be held accountable for the crime of forging an electronic document, so the legislator addressed such cases, and decided that the penalty would be temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 150 thousand. dirhams and not more than 750,000 dirhams, for anyone who forges an electronic document of the federal or local government or federal or local public authorities or institutions, meaning even if it is a forgery of a document for the issuance of land, for example, but electronic forgery or land ownership, on the website of a department of The property departments in one of the Emirates also this is the penalty.

The penalty shall be imprisonment and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, and not more than 300,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, if the forgery occurred in the documents of a party other than the ones we mentioned in the first item, meaning a PCR certificate issued by a clinic, or, for example, hacked company accounts and manufactures A document stating that he paid an amount with them, for example, so his punishment is the one mentioned previously.

Al Sharif referred to the third item of Article (14) of the UAE Rumors Law, as the legislator decided the same penalty for the crime of forgery, meaning temporary imprisonment if it was an official document, and imprisonment if it was a customary editor, for anyone who used the forged electronic document with knowledge of its forgery.

• Temporary imprisonment for anyone who uses a forged official electronic document with knowledge of its forgery.



