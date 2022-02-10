FIFA announced this Thursday (10) the first ranking of teams in the year of the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil continues to occupy the vice-leadership of the list, behind the leader Belgium. The highlight was Senegal, which, after winning the African Cup of Nations last weekend, reached its best position in the history of the relationship.

Belgium still top

Senegal and Canada make big gains

Check out the other climbers in the first #FIFARanking of 2022 https://t.co/oNwQTScIBB pic.twitter.com/479K7HpSYe — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 10, 2022

The Brazilian team remains in the second position of the ranking, now with 1823.42 points, after the last two games for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (1-1 draw with Ecuador and 4-0 victory over Paraguay ). As the Belgians (who have 1828.45 points) did not enter the field in January, Tite’s team would reach the top of the classification if they had also surpassed the Ecuadorians.

The third position is occupied by France. And the top 10 is completed by Italy, England, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Denmark.

It is also worth mentioning Senegal, the team of striker Sadio Mané, who, last Sunday (6th), beat the Egypt of his Liverpool teammate (England) Mohamed Salah in the final of the African Cup of Nations to win the competition for the first time in history. . This achievement took the Teranga Lions to an unprecedented position in FIFA’s ranking of national teams, 18th.

