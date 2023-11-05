The Mariinsky Theater will name an office in the historic Mariinsky building where he worked after conductor Yuri Temirkanov. The artistic director and director of the theater, Valery Gergiev, announced this on Sunday, November 5, at the farewell ceremony for the artist.

“We… will name the office that you occupied for many years after you. This is the best, if you like, room, office in the historical building of the Mariinsky Theater,” he said, conventionally addressing the deceased Temirkanov.

Gergiev added that on Sunday a concert in memory of Temirkanov will be held on the historical stage of the Mariinsky Theater, where his favorite Sixth Symphony by Pyotr Tchaikovsky will be performed.

The conductor died on November 2 at the age of 84. He will be buried at the Komarovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Temirkanov as a personality of truly extraordinary proportions. Temirkanov dedicated his life to serving art, high spiritual ideals, giving his talent and inspiration to other people, he emphasized.

Yuri Temirkanov was born on December 10, 1938 in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkaria. He graduated from the Leningrad State Conservatory named after Rimsky-Korsakov. Since 1988, Temirkanov has been the artistic director of the St. Petersburg Shostakovich Philharmonic. He is the owner of many state and foreign awards, prizes, and titles.

In 1976-1988 he was the chief conductor and artistic director of the Leningrad State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Kirov (now the Mariinsky Theatre).