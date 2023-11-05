The Murcia City Council continues to invest to improve the city’s Sports Palace, where UCAM CB and ElPozo Murcia play their matches. After the reforms carried out to host the Endesa Basketball Super Cup in September, the Governing Board approved last Friday the file for the contracting, through a simplified open procedure, of the works related to the adaptation and reform of the thermal production facility, valued in more than one million euros (1,108,111 euros).

The action consists of replacing the four water-cooled cooling plants using cooling towers with five new ones, since the existing four are out of service, and the facility has been without air conditioning for years.

The four current towers are out of service and the five new ones will have high performance and consumption will be reduced

The new plants will have high performances, which will significantly reduce the facility’s energy consumption, reducing CO2 emissions and protecting the environment. Likewise, by eliminating the existing cooling towers, the demanding maintenance implications are also eliminated and the possible risks of legionella are eliminated.

Monitoring system



The installation will have a monitoring system for the thermal energy produced by the installation, which will show at least the energy produced by the renewable installation on a daily, monthly and/or annual basis. In addition, the system will show additional data such as the CO2 emissions avoided and the economic savings generated. A 32-inch screen will be installed in a visible place in the center where this data will be shown updated to the public.

The execution period is estimated at 6 months, and it is established that, after 100 days, the facility will be able to provide air conditioning to the main pavilion. It must be remembered that the Murcia City Council undertook a thorough renovation of the Palace last summer, with the improvement of the changing rooms, the renovation of the sports court, new lighting, the renovation of the public address system, the installation of a video scoreboard and full screens. color, as well as the adaptation of the urban environment.

Thus, the Murcia City Council has modernized the entire communications infrastructure of the Sports Palace, not only to support the Endesa Super Cup, but also to permanently provide the pavilion with the latest technology available. The technological renovation has consisted of the installation of more than two kilometers of fiber optic hose, with a total of 104 links, and 40 network points distributed throughout the Palace and 6,000 meters of cabling.