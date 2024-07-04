Before the Hurricane Beryl’s imminent arrival on the Yucatan PeninsulaTELMEX has activated its contingency plan with the aim of guaranteeing the continuity of its operations and the safety of its clients and collaborators.

TELMEX, the leading telecommunications company in Mexico, reported that has launched a rigorous monitoring of the progress of the meteorological phenomenonmaintaining close communication and coordination with the authorities and agencies Civil protection.

The company has assigned specialized personnel to priority nodes to respond immediately. in the face of any impact that the hurricane could cause.

Likewise, critical facilities and points such as power rooms and other priority facilities have been secured.

Ensuring operations in the event of contingencies

Anticipating possible power outages, TELMEX He said he has moved emergency machinery and fuel to strategic points.to ensure the continuity of its operations.

In addition, materials and supplies have been provided and work has begun on installing walls in its facilities to protect them from possible damage.

From its National Monitoring Center, TELMEX He said that he is monitoring the conditions of the backbone network in real time to immediately detect any outages and begin repair work with specialized personnel as soon as conditions and authorities allow.

Through a statement, TELMEX reiterated its commitment to the safety and continuity of its operations, maintaining a proactive stance in emergency situations.

He stressed that the company has a robust contingency plan and highly trained personnel to deal with any eventuality.

CFE, prepared for BERYL

Meanwhile, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) stated that it is prepared to address potential impacts to the electricity supply in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán, in the event of the arrival of Hurricane BERYL.

The state-owned company noted that according to the forecast trajectory and the radii of influence of the winds reported by the National Meteorological System (SMN), Hurricane Beryl is expected to begin generating rain effects starting on Thursday, July 4, and to impact as a hurricane on Friday, July 5, at noon, in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, in Quintana Roo.

The CFE assured that it has specific plans for emergency response, which have as a priority the establishment of mechanisms for timely decision-making in the event of an impact on the electricity supply caused by tropical cyclones or any other natural phenomenon.

He mentioned that human and material resources have been reinforced to deal with the contingency in the best possible safety conditions for staff and citizens in view of the imminent arrival of the meteor.

He explained that 2,209 electrical workers, 360 cranes, 572 vehicles, 68 emergency power plants, 6 all-terrain vehicles, 27 mobile communication equipment and 5 helicopters have been deployed to deal with the contingency, located at strategic points.