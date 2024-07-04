And nothing. Now even the New York Times is arguing that electric cars are communist stuff. The thesis is this: “Elon Musk’s political shift to the right could cost Tesla in terms of sales, especially among liberal and more left-leaning customers who are most likely to buy electric cars.” A thesis confirmed by the answers provided to a questionnaire on the NYT website.

Many of the 7,500 people who responded to the New York Times survey found Musk’s anti-Semitism offensive, said they were disappointed with his management of X since he bought Twitter in 2022, and worried about his closer ties to Donald Trump. But. But…

There are four things that don’t add up. The first: it is not possible to determine whether the impact of Musk’s political statements and activities on Tesla has affected sales since Tesla’s deliveries in the second quarter fell by 4.8%, compared to the same period last year, but are still above analysts’ expectations and those of the first three months of the year.

The second: the electric car is first and foremost a car. What’s more, it’s expensive, full of horsepower and – for now – it’s often a second or third car in the family. And its management – between wallbox and the need for charging – often requires a nice private garage. In short, an object that can be considered anything but a communist thing.

The third: Musk has been acting like a right-wing extremist for years. He attacked, in order, migrants, vaccines, and weapons in Ukraine. And as soon as he took over Twitter, he fired 6,500 people in the first six months. Plus, he’s the richest man on the planet. Can someone like that be considered a communist car manufacturer?

Fourth: The Model Y is the best-selling car in the world. Are they all leftists?

Bonus off the list: the fifth reason. Is it possible that everything must be split in two like an apple? Is it possible that there is never room for those who almost always recognize themselves in the core (quote from Gramellini yesterday)? Why does everything have to have a horrible political coloration? The car is never right or left. It belongs to the person who buys it. To the person who drives it and can choose whether to turn left or right.