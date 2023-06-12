A National Guard circulates American secret papers in a discussion group. He will be arrested immediately. Why the investigators were so quick.

VA few weeks ago, investigators from the US federal police tracked down Jack Teixeira: small yellow dots on a color laser printout. They belong to a matrix on printouts from color lasers and contain between 48 and 96 bits of information. This includes information about the serial number of the printer and the time of printing. They are also called machine identification code, yellow dots or tracking dots and are a great help to investigators in such cases. Because if you know when a document was printed on which printer, it is relatively easy to determine who printed the document.

When the Ukraine papers were leaked by the twenty-one-year-old national guard Teixeira in a Discord discussion group, the investigators looked at this color laser matrix. And Reality Winner, a translator at the National Security Agency, who had passed on to journalists a secret study by her employer about Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election campaign, was exposed using this matrix method and sentenced to five years in prison.