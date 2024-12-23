The popular spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Miguel Tellado, has made his own assessment of Pedro Sánchez’s management this 2024, a year that he has defined as a “potpourri of corruption”. In a press conference after his meeting with the CSIF union, Tellado listed “Sánchez’s 12 grapes: 12 betrayals of Spain, one for each month”, in “a political year from which little can be taken advantage of.” Given that “remembering all the scandals” would mean “not making it to Christmas Eve dinner”, the PP spokesperson has summarized them in a dozen questions.

The first “betrayal” on the list is “the amnesty law” which, despite being approved this year, has not yet passed the filter of the Constitutional Court and has not allowed Carles Puigdemont to enter Spain without fear of being arrested. The second, as Miguel Tellado has listed, is “the separatist quota” that the PSOE agreed with ERC in exchange for the investiture of Salvador Illa as president of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

The third issue that the PP spokesperson has mentioned is “the colonization of institutions”, especially the Bank of Spainwhich has former minister José Luis Escrivá as new president; and RTVEwhose dome was renovated “in the most vile way while the Valencians were still fighting for their lives.” The fourth “betrayal” that Tellado has referred to is “attacks on judges”which he considers a possible “prelude” to something bigger. As he explained, in the future the Government of Pedro Sánchez would move on to “questioning the sentences that affect its environment.” Questioning judges could also be the beginning of the construction of “a story to justify possible pardons.”

The fifth “Pedro Sánchez grape” are “trips to Switzerland to beg for parliamentary support”visits undertaken by the organization secretary of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, and to which the President of the Government now does not rule out attending, as he recognized this Monday during his 2024 assessment.

The sixth “betrayal”, Tellado continued after pointing out the latter, are “attacks on the media”. And the sixth, “Pedro Sánchez’s definitive surrender to populism”, which has, for example, “the two letters to the citizens” that the president published after his wife’s accusation, in which he first expressed doubts about his continuity in the Government. and then he stated that he was convinced of the need for his permanence.

The sixth point to which the PP spokesperson has alluded is the reform of the law to compute the sentences of ETA memberswhom he has referred to as “applauded criminals.” In ninth place, Tellado has placed “tax increases.” The tenth “betrayal of Spain” that he has mentioned is a phrase, the one that Sánchez uttered during an appearance alluding to the Government of the Valencian Community: “If they need more resources, ask for them.” “We will never forgive Pedro Sánchez for this,” said Tellado from the press room of the Congress of Deputies.

The eleventh “betrayal”, the spokesperson has stated, is “the renunciation of the 2024 and 2025 budgets”. And finally, Tellado concluded, “2024 has been the year of political, economic and moral corruption.” At this point, the popular has highlighted that “Sánchez will share a Christmas table with two defendants”, his wife and his brother, and that “his former right-hand man, José Luis Ábalos” and his State Attorney General are also being investigated, ” for acting as another political weapon”.

“What would Álvaro García Ortiz’s mobile phone hide? “No one would be surprised if there was a message from Pedro Sánchez reminding him of ‘Who does the Prosecutor’s Office depend on?'” the PP spokesperson suggested in reference to the messages deleted from the attorney general’s mobile phone on the days in which the leak occurred. For the PP, it is “a mockery” that Sánchez continues to support García Ortiz, because in their eyes the attorney general “should have resigned a long time ago.”





These twelve issues that Miguel Tellado has listed explain, in the opinion of the PP, what is the “level of policy” of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. “The structure of the State is focused on fulfilling the interests of a man who walked like Pedro around his house through Ferraz and through the ministries,” he stated in reference to the commissioner of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama. At the end of his speech, Tellado recalled that the PP has already asked Sánchez to resign this year, and stated: “we trust that it will become effective in 2025, because The Plenary Session of Congress does not predict the ability to legislatebut the courts do predict more summaries and judicial cases.”

The PP, “satisfied” with its agreements with Junts

Once his appearance was over, the popular spokesperson responded to several questions, mostly referring to the relationship between the PP and Junts, which Tellado has limited “to the parliamentary sphere.” “It’s bad that you have to go to Waterloo, that you have to go to Switzerland, to decide the future of Spain. That’s what Pedro Sánchez is already there for; We make politics for Spain from the Congress of Deputies“, stressed Miguel Tellado.

And in the face of the PSOE’s “misgivings about the PP’s relationship with Junts”, the spokesperson for the Popular Group in Congress wanted to give normality to its agreements with Puigdemont’s party and highlight that the objective of these pacts is to “improve the quality of life of Spaniards”. Thus, he explained that his party is “satisfied” with stopping the tax increase last week thanks to its agreements with Junts and the PNV.

“It is the PSOE that is concerned that we will be able to reach agreements with Junts to reduce 6.5 billion euros in taxes for all Spaniards,” he noted. And finally, in reference to Junts, he stated: “Where we agree you will find our votes and we theirs, if it is about improving people’s quality of life.