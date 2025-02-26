The counselors of the twelve autonomous communities governed by the PP have planted the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and have decided to leave the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council that was held this Wednesday at the time he played … Debate the proposal to condon the negotiated regional debt between the Government and ERC and presented last Monday.

When the sixth point of the agenda of the meeting arrived, whose literal tenor raised the approval in his case of the criteria and the result of the debt condonation process of the Autonomous Communities, the representatives of the regional governments of the Valencian Community, Galicia, Andalucía, Cantabria, La Rioja, the Region of Murcia, Aragon, Canarias, Extremadura, Baleares, Madrid and Castilla y León, and those of Ceuta and Melilla, have abandoned the stay.

“We cannot accept the crumbs of the Sánchez Pact with the independentists just for reducing our deficits a few tenths,” said the Treasury Minister of the Valencian Community, Ruth Merino, in the halls of the Ministry of Economy. “In no case can we support criteria that do not benefit citizens at all to the Valencian Community,” he said.

The popular counselors have asked to record in the minutes of the meeting that the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council “lacks powers to address a mutualization of the autonomous debt,” an accepted argument of departure by the Minister of Finance that already said last Monday that the artifact would be approved through an organic law, and that they understand the operation as an “arbitrary, discriminatory and politicized decision.”

The counselors of the socialist governments of Castilla-La Mancha and Asturias have supported the proposal of the Ministry of Finance, which they understand as a very notable reduction of their debt levels.