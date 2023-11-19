Many Brazilian fans of Taylor Swift are strongly critical of their idol for canceling her show on Saturday evening in Rio de Janeiro. The American singer decided to reschedule the performance to Monday due to the extreme heat in the city. On Friday, a fan died during her first concert in Rio due to the heat.
Show editors
Latest update:
05:35
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Taylor #Swift #fans #strongly #criticize #postponement #concert #Rio #Janeiro #Disrespectful