Tell me something good about 2024

Just a year ago I made my summary/balance of the year that ended here, as tradition dictates. He then spoke of 2023 as a year of “scares and destruction”: the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the planet breaking temperature records, or the advance of the extreme right in the world (with Milei) and in Spain with the entry of Vox in governments, imposing their agenda and occupying the streets in protests against the amnesty.

The previous paragraph would be valid for this 2024 that we are closing, but everything has gotten worse: Gaza added another 24,000 murdered in these twelve months to exceed 45,000 dead, Ukraine continues to be bogged down and accumulating death, destruction and military spending, global warming reached another record in 2024 with the warmest year ever recorded, and the extreme right gained more ground in the United States, Europe, France or Germany, while in Spain we added another little party to the bottom to the right. That is, everything that was already bad about 2023 but a little more and worse, and to which we add the political-judicial dunghill, the parliamentary paralysis, and the tragedy of Valencia.