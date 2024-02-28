Automotoretro get back to Parma Fairs from 2 to 3 March 2024together with the edition of Mercanteinfiera spring (2 – 10 March). The great historical motoring event opens to the public on 2 and 3 March (1 March operators day), coinciding with the first weekend of the international exhibition of art, historical design, modern antiques and vintage collectibles.

Automotoretrò 2024

Automotoretrò reaches the finish line of 41 editions in 2024. The first edition was held in 1983 at the Palazzo del Lavorofollowed by a long stay at the Lingotto Fair in Turin. From 2023, the renowned event dedicated to historic cars, organized by Beppe and Alberto Gianoglio, takes place in Parma. Last year, in fact, it was the first time outside the Piedmontese capital.

The new format of Fiere di Parma has confirmed the success of the event and in 2024 it will host numerous brands, including Fiat, Lancia, Audi, Jeep, Abarth, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, just to name a few. The whole Pavilion 2, the largest of the Parma Fairs with its 30 thousand square meters of exhibition space, is dedicated to the event. Automotoretrò is also model making, hard to find spare parts, buying and selling of vintage carswithout forgetting the racing and the most varied automotive objects.

Automotoretrò opens its doors to the public Saturday 2 March at 11.30 am (Hall 2) and closes Sunday 3 March at 7.00pm.

The preview of the Show reserved for operators is scheduled for March 1st, with a opening talk which sees the participation of Alberto Scuro (President of ASI), Mario Righini (owner of the Righini Collection), Edoardo Magnone (President of the Italian Fiat Register) e Giovanni de Virgilio (grandson of Vincenzo Lancia, founder of the car company of the same name).

Automotoretrò 2024 programme

The Automotoretrò program in Parma also includes a series of themes dedicated to brands such as Ferrari, Maserati, Mustang and Lancia. The exhibition area includes a section dedicated to history of Lancia, named “Lancia 4, 60 years from the road to racing”which showcases significant models from 1934 to 1994, such as the Delta Integrale Evo 2together with examples of the industrial production of heavy vehicles such as the Esagamma, Esadelta trucks and a Jolly van.

The legendary Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo2

There is also a tribute to 110 years of Maserati, with two thematic areas that celebrate the trident car manufacturer. Historic models from the 1960s to 2004 are on display here, including the Ghibli Spyder yellow Modena and the Four doors of the fifth series.

Modena yellow Maserati Ghibli Spyder from 1970

Furthermore, there is a section dedicated to Ford Mustang, symbol of the icon of the American myth, which presents a selection of models from its first series in 1964 up to the current ultra-sporty versions. Finally, the birthday of the Redheadwith an exhibition that pays homage to the 40 years of this iconic Ferrari model, together with 20 years of the 612 Scaglietti.

American cars at Automotoretrò 2024

The Automotoretrò 2024 program includes a large space dedicated to American cars. Among the attractions, you can admire one 1947 Cadillac Convertible Coupeprotagonist of the set of the TV series Miss Fallaci by Paramount, dedicated to the Italian journalist played by Miriam Leone, and a 1950 Pontiac Convertible appeared in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel TV series to the famous 1970s film Grease, also produced by Paramount.

1958 Cadillac Convertible

The journey into the world of American cars continues with one 1958 Cadillac Convertible belonged to the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and one 1947 Lincoln Continental V12 convertible, produced in just 400 examples. Among the valuable vehicles there is also a 1942 Buick Roadmasterdefined as a “blackout” for limited production during World War II.

Pontiac Cabriolet protagonists of Grease

Furthermore, you can admire some unique specimens worldwide, such as theHupmobile of the American company of the same name founded in Detroit in 1908, which also traveled the Indianapolis circuit in 1932.

Automotoretrò 2024 tickets

It is already possible to purchase online ticket to access Automotoretrò at the cost of 12 euros (two-day pass), which allows entry to both Automotoretrò and Mercanteinfiera. At the ticket office the ticket price is 15 euros.

→ Friday 1 March 08.00 – 19.00 (reserved for operators)

→ Saturday 2 March 10.00 – 19.00

→ Sunday 3 March 10.00 – 19.00

