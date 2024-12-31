He Christmas Grand Prix has brought together the towns that were finalists and winners to give them a second chance and win victory. In the first semi-final, Alfacar (Granada) earned its place in the final.

During Monday night, Aguilar de Campoo (Palencia) and Olvera (Cádiz) They were the two peoples who fought a fun duel, which was resolved, as usual, in the last test: the dictionary.

The teams had to say if the definition of the word they Ramon Garcia enunciated was correct or not according to the RAE. If they got it right, they would add three points, otherwise, it would be subtracted.

Aguilar de Campoo started with 24 points, three more than his opponents. This gave them the necessary advantage. Both locations got two words right and one wrong.. “The people from Palencia are the winners of the second semi-final!” announced Ramón.

“The Granadans will face Aguilar de Campoo next week in the final, at the same as the final of the 2023 edition“he pointed out Cristinini. “Now they have the opportunity to win 30,000 euros!” Ramón recalled.