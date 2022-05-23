Mourning in motorcycling, Giovanna Vanin died at the age of 55 following an illness: the story of her husband

She never woke up after an illness that turned out to be fatal for her. Giovanna Vanin was a 55-year-old woman with a great passion for motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson. Her husband, devastated by the loss of her, wanted to tell what happened in those dramatic minutes.

The world of motorcycling now he is in mourning for his loss. The husband on the day of her death wanted to inform everyone with a message about socialon the woman’s profile.

Giovanna Vanin, known by all as Jojo she was born in Toronto, but had returned to live in Italy with her parents. She met her about 27 years ago Luca Simionato, also passionate about motorcycles. After a relationship lasting some time, they decided to join in marriage.

Last Sunday May 15th, they went out for a usual one trip on their two-wheeled vehicles. Everything seemed to be going well, but just after returning home, the unthinkable happened.

Giovanna fell ill in front of her husband’s eyes. Since that time he faintedbut it is no more awakened.

Unfortunately she passed away on the day of Friday 20 Mayfor cardiac arrest followed by aedema celebrate. On her social media on the day of her death, her husband wrote: “I leave you my last smile.”

The story of Giovanna Vanin’s husband

She fainted in front of my eyes and I tried to revive her, but she never woke up again. She was a wonderful woman, a force of nature. We met 27 years ago, I already had a passion for motorcycles and she immediately became passionate.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday 24 May, in the church of Quinto, in the province of Treviso. The couple had settled there after returning from Canada in 2012. The entire motorcycle world is now mourning for the sudden lossin fact, there are many people who wanted to greet her with a message on social media.