Television review The charm of momentum takes Nancy Mitford in a great series about friendship between women based on a novel

The protagonists of the Love Enchantment series seek their place in marriage and ideals in Britain from 1927 to 1941.

Linda (Lily James) matches your friend’s description. She is the daughter of a noble family whose political father (Dominic West) hates educated women and foreigners. Linda thirsts for an escape from the harsh mansion and discipline.

Series narrator Fanny (Emily Beecham) is the more thoughtful side of the duo. The daughter of a staggering mother spends much of her youth and whispering in the linen closet with her cousin.

Three-piece the series follows the duo from adolescence to adulthood. The ideas of the time are encountered with men: Linda falls in love with a banker who admires both German fascism and a communist who is leaving for the Spanish Civil War.

The longest relationship is with a neighbor, the bohemian Lord Merlin (Andrew Scott), which belongs to the Bright Young Things group of social partners.

Splendid series based Nancy Mitfordin to a novel from 1945. The daughter of an eccentric baron belonged to a bohemian named Bright Young Things herself, and both fascists and communists were found in her sister’s cathedral. Mitford’s book has autobiographical features.

The novel has been translated into a hilarious TV series depicting Fanny’s mother Emily Mortimer, best known as an actor. The magic of love is the director of his debut, but as a screenwriter, Mortimer has previously created a comedy series Doll & Em (2013-2015). The series, based in modern Hollywood, also tells of the friendship between the two women.

Friendship and love carries the stories of the protagonists even now. Romantic love appears to Linda as a heady series of romances and to Fanny as a cramped woman’s place. “Why go to school when you have to leave your own table so men can talk and drink a good Port,” Fanny notes a little figuratively about the role of the wife.

Friendship represents a freer love with fewer rules. Although The magic of love reminiscent visually Wes Andersonin oblique humor and still lifes, the content is also reminiscent Elena Ferranten based on the book My great friend series.

Women there is no shortage of descriptions of the friendship between the two on television, but the mini-series is a great addition to them.

At times, the narrative feels like a aimless cavalcade of funny characters and feminist remarks, but when the duo escapes by car to Oxford to watch the boys and the contemporary orchestra Le Tigre plays in the background, the charm of the momentum takes with it.

