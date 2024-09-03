“Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa has left us a great legacy, which enriches our sense of identity; it is up to us to carry on his teachings, honor his sacrifice, perpetuate his memory, it is up to us to point to him as an example, because it is also thanks to him that the young generations can have faith in the future”. This was said by General of the Army Corps Giovanni Truglio, inter-regional commander of the Carabinieri “Culqualber”, speaking in the Cathedral in Palermo at the commemoration of General Dalla Chiesa on the 42nd anniversary of the massacre. “The arrest of the historical leaders of the Red Brigades and other terrorist groups made General dalla Chiesa the symbol of the State that, by not deflecting, was able to get to the bottom of a very serious crisis. Other and burdensome tasks awaited him, always in a position of responsibility, always in the face of absolute emergencies, always ready to spend himself for the good of the country. And even when the country became fully aware of the risk coming from the mafia phenomenon, which in the meantime was displaying all its danger, he did not shirk the call to duty and accepted what would be his last task, Prefect of Palermo – he continues – Here, in his 100 days, aware of the risks of his exposure, but even more aware of the importance of his role, as on many other occasions during his life he decided not to back down, bringing his physical presence and the ideal presence of the State among the citizens, convinced as he was that it was necessary to regain their trust in the institutions”.

“Dalla Chiesa’s life was therefore extraordinary for the intensity of his experiences, which followed one another so quickly, and for the strength of his choices; his death was dramatic, and shook public opinion and institutions; his teaching, his moral legacy, his ethical greatness are still alive and destined to inspire young generations for a long time – continues General Truglio – He was courageous, not only because he often put his own life at risk, but also because he knew how to bear the weight of his choices, trying to translate his innovative ideas into being with passion and passion, taking on responsibilities even when fortune turned its back; he was the bearer of great charisma because, of course, he was a resolute, determined Commander, but above all he was able to involve his collaborators, making them participants in a broad plan, unleashing their best energies, making them his most convinced supporters”.

Dalla Chiesa “remained faithful, throughout his life, to the Carabinieri, to Italy, to his family, to the ethical principles that defined his actions and dictated their purposes: legality, respect for people, defense of the weak, rejection of oppression, ultimately an ideal of justice that Dalla Chiesa concretely practiced and tried to advocate especially in the last phase of his work, when he turned his attention to the young students of Palermo”, continues General Truglio. “Courage, Charisma, Loyalty are the traits that perhaps more than others have made him an icon – he explains – In the Carabinieri he was among the first to understand that complex criminal phenomena had to be faced starting from an overall vision, on the basis of defined strategies; his doctrine has consolidated and constitutes a line of thought that in an extraordinarily current way guides the operational methodologies and that has allowed extraordinary successes; for civil society he is a symbol of the fight against oppression, of the battle for progress and the full affirmation of the rule of law. His work and his thought have propitiated the introduction of regulatory innovations and the awakening of a social conscience both necessary to the fight against the mafia”.