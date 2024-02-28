After the tough defeat in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool, Chelsea came into this match against Leeds United corresponding to matchday five of the FA Cup with the need to recover and return to the path of victory, in a competition in which there are high hopes. Finally the Blues managed to win 3-2 at the last minute with goals from Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk and Connor Gallagher.
Ahead, Pochettino's team will have to face important matches in the Premier League, in which they are forced to get many points if they really want to have a chance of entering European competitions at the end of the season.
After this FA Cup match, the team the blues They will open the month of March with a duel against Brentford, which is in the lower middle zone of the standings, but is getting results that allow it to breathe out of the relegation places. Toney's return gives the bees reason to dream and think that they can continue climbing positions.
Pochettino's Chelsea faces a crucial confrontation against Newcastle in the Premier League. With the London side struggling to regain their form, the match promises to be a decisive challenge as both teams search for vital points in the league standings.
Great game in England on matchday 29 of the Premier League. Arsenal is performing at a high level this season, located in the highest positions in the standings, so without a doubt the match is of maximum demand for the London club, which will have to bring out its best version if it wants to achieve something positive in the Emirates.
Pochettino's team will close the month of March with this visit from a team that is second to last in the standings, so they are forced to add victories if they want to have a chance of achieving salvation, so the match will be demanding for the blues.
And we close this upcoming Chelsea calendar with an English football classic against Manchester United. The red devils They are not having a bad campaign, entrenched in positions in European competition, so the blues They will have to give their all if they want to get something positive in this match, at a decisive moment of the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Brentford
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
March 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
March 16
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
March 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
April 4
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Chelsea39s #games #winning #Leeds #United
Leave a Reply