Television | Reruns of dance stage programs are watched by even hundreds of thousands – Why doesn’t Yle make new ones anymore?

TV2’s Kesäillan waltz gathered viewers to meet friends and listen to dance music. There is not enough understanding to end the program.

Mightily seems to be a new summer tradition Summer evening waltz – program renewals. This summer, programs from 2008–2011 have been seen. In all Summer evening waltz was made from 1996 to 2011.

Summer evening waltz the idea is quite simple: In it, we visit different dance stages around Finland and while the orchestras and artists perform, we film the dancing people spinning on the floor. Sometimes the presenters step in front of the camera Sari Tamminen and Janne Kataja.

Renovations have gathered a good amount of viewers, and especially on social media, there has been a longing for new episodes of the program. Is also amazedwhy doesn’t Yle make a similar program anymore.

from Hirvensalme Ari Montonen belongs Summer evening waltz to the fans. He used to watch the program on television and has later searched for episodes of the program on YouTube as well, where enthusiastic fans have added them. The episodes have Katselukertoja from a few thousand to tens of thousands.

“I think Summer evening waltz was one of Yle’s best productions. The filming filled the dance stages, and the performers were at the top level in Finland,” says Montonen.

The program’s long-time presenter Sari Tamminen receives praise from Montose.

“The authenticity and natural style of the sari warmed the hearts of the people.”

Montose doesn’t have enough understanding of why Summer evening waltz eventually ended.

“It was completely incomprehensible that this program was terminated.”

The fan was able to take a joint picture with presenter Sari Tamminen during the filming of Kesäilla’s waltz in Lempäälä.

Let’s ask matter directly from Yle. Why Summer evening waltz in time was discontinued after 15 years?

Head of Yle Drama Jarmo Lampela promises to answer questions. He replaces the Director of Creative Content and Media Ville Vilénwho is on summer vacation.

Lampela regrets that he does not know the subject as well as Vilén. “But my recollection is that at the time of termination, the profiles of the channels changed a bit.”

Summer evening waltz was once shown on the TV2 channel. Around 2012, Kakkone underwent a kind of rejuvenation surgery, where the software was filed to suit a more youthful taste. So you could also go on that side Summer evening waltz.

Lampela points out that at that time the program had already been shown for a relatively long time.

“Reviewing the duration of the programs is also part of these change processes.”

In the process however, the long tradition of television dance stage shows was broken. Summer evening waltz preceded by 1992–1995 run Harbor lights. Older people will also remember Mainostelevision Saturday danceswhich were shown between 1970 and 1985.

Can we now draw the conclusion that fostering a dance stage culture is no longer felt to be necessary at Yle?

“Not directly now. But the types of programs change,” says Lampela. “Now, in a program dealing with dance stage culture, we could use more of a documentary perspective and describe what stage culture is like today.”

Part of the audience watched the program because of the artists and music that appeared in it. According to Lampela, even that is not enough to justify the return of dance stage shows.

“The music side of television is more focused on concert-type programs. Is Suomilovea and of this type.”

Although Yle no longer shows new dance stage shows, after all, the dance-hungry viewers have reruns. According to Lampela, the feedback received from them has been positive, although Yle has not received a large flood of feedback directly.

Lampela thinks that the reruns will arouse a momentary hope in the audience for the return of the program format.

“If you compare it to remakes of country comedies, there are always questions as to why this kind of thing is not done anymore. The answer is that the shape changes. They are not made the same either.”

Lampela admits that dance stage programs have been a traditional program format on domestic television. He understands their popularity well, even if he doesn’t belong to it himself Summer evening waltz to the audience.

“I didn’t really follow it. In my most active working years as a director, my summers were spent making dramas.”

Juhani Tahvanais laments that no new dance stage programs are made anymore. Dancing has also become a profession for Tahvanainen and her husband Tytti Arima. They teach couple dances both at their dance school and at courses around Finland.

Multi however spent his summer Summer evening waltz at. A native of Ilomantsi who has had a long career as a dance teacher Juhani Tahvanainen even participated in the recording of the program.

“It was a ‘come as you are’ type of program. It was certainly nice for many to see themselves on TV,” says Tahvanainen.

He says that he knows a lot of people who toured from one taping of the show to another.

“Some people really did summer tours after the recordings with camper vans and trailers. Yes, I also made a few group trips to filming by bus and car. They were nice community recreation trips at the same time.”

According to Tahvanainen, the program was watched closely in dance circles.

“We mostly looked to see if we could see ourselves or if we could see friends. Meikäläinen also travels a lot as a dance teacher around Finland. There are many acquaintances almost everywhere.”

Tahvanainen remembers how Sky Channel came to make a program about Pohjola’s nights. Dance enthusiasts were asked to participate in filming on the Nurmense stage. That’s where Tahvanainen ended up, spinning in front of the camera.

“A gentleman called me from Kanaria to say that Tahvanainen is now dancing on TV here. He had watched that program on Sky Channel.”

Sticky woman sad that new dance stage programs are no longer being made. The discontinued Alfa TV Dance together program (2018–2022), only renewals have been available.

“There is definitely a lack of this kind of program aimed at ordinary people at the moment.”

If the TV cameras were taken to dance stages again, Tahvanainen would have a clear suggestion for improvement.

“There should be a small limit on the number of participants. It’s not nice for anyone if you’re like herrings in salt,” he says, referring to the tight atmosphere on the dance floor.

“There’s no room to dance properly there. It’s more of a kind of leaning, a bit like at the Linna party.”

Summer evening waltz, Yle Areena and TV2 Fri at 22:00, Sat at 22:15 and Mon at 19:00.