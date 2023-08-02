These are the words of the former lady: “I would be happy if Pier Silvio sent Tina away”

Pinuccia Della Giovanna was without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of the last season of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the name of the former lady has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for an appeal launched to Pier Silvio Berlusconi which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Pinuccia Della Giovanna against Tina Cipollari. Everyone who followed Men and women they couldn’t help but notice the heated quarrels in which the former lady and the columnist often became the protagonists. On the occasion of an interview given to ‘Tag24’, Pinuccia Della Giovanna lashed out again against Tina, launching an appeal to Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

These were the words released by theformer lady Of Men and women about Tina Cipollari:

I’d be happy if Pier Silvio would send Tina away, she’s a bad and envious woman with people she doesn’t know and who treats me badly like she did with me, at my age. I felt bad because dear Tina Cipollari threatened to hit me with lots of bad words. Maria intervened and then my children said to me: ‘Mom, you’re stopping because they’re making you die here.

At the moment Tina Cipollati she remained silent and preferred not to answer Pinuccia’s words. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the columnist of Men and women he will comment on Pinuccia’s appeal to the Mediaset managing director.

Men and womenthe words of Pinuccia Della Giovanna on Alessandro Rausa

On the occasion of the interview given to ‘Tag24’, Pinuccia Della Giovanna also spent a few words on Alexander Rausa. Regarding the knight, the former lady said: