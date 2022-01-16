Television | Kevin Costner is the millionaire father in the most watched series in the United States, which is like a slacker-Succession – and many have never heard of it.

The drama series Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, follows the Dutton family, who own a huge farm that has been passed down from one generation to the next.

American a series in which a millionaire father, three sons and a red-haired daughter focus on amassing family wealth and avoid talking about their feelings, quarreling and mocking each other. Does it sound familiar?

However, this has not garnered a lot of media attention in recent months Success but a series called Yellowstone. Instead of New York, the series takes place in Montana, in the landscapes of cattle herders and indigenous peoples of North America, next to a famous national park.

Despite this, the series is much the same.

Success started on June 3, 2018. Yellowstonen The show began in the United States on June 20, 2018. In Finland, Paramount Network began showing the series on October 2, 2019.

Successionin the final season of the third production season gathered in December A record 1.7 million viewers for HBO.

When Yellowstonen the fourth production season ended in early January, watched it With Paramount +, more than 11 million people – figures comparable to those that have garnered enormous attention and praise Game of Thrones (sixth season episodes accumulated an average of 10.6 million viewers in its first week) and The Walking Dead (The most popular fifth season received an average of 14.4 million viewers per episode).

Inspired by popularity, Paramount launched Yellowstonelle esiosan 1883, which began on December 19, 2021.

Yellowstone however, it has only now been taken seriously in terms of TV industry awards and media visibility. For the first time, the series received future recognition from within the industry prestigious Screen Actors Guild awards with the candidacy, side by side Successionin, Squid Gamen and other big favorites.

Why is the lack of visibility?

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson The drama series created by Dutton follows a family of Indians on the other side of the border on a huge farm passed down from one generation to the next. Indigenous people are demanding a return, and on the other hand, a local real estate company would like to get more space in the valley.

She leads the family Kevin Costnerin presented by the widowed Patriarch John Dutton. The eldest son, the right hand of his father, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) dies already in the first period of the first period.

The remaining lawyer, Jamie (Wes Bentley), cold-blooded businesswoman Bethany (Kelly Reilly) and, in the first term, his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille Chow) and his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) living in the reserve, rebelling against his father (Luke Grimes).

Successionin in addition the series has also been compared Francis Ford Coppolan Godfatherto the film trilogy in which Vito Corleone leads his mafia family.

The personal galleries and their internal power relations are quite similar. Yellowstonen John Dutton is equal to Successionin Logan Roy and The rubber band Vito Corleone; Lee Dutton is, at least in part, Connor Roy; Jamie Dutton is Kendall Roy and Fredo Corleone; Kayce is Roman Roy and Michael Corleone and Bethany is part of the same as Shiv Roy and possibly Sonny Corleone.

Wes Bentley portrays Jamie Dutton, the second oldest son in the family, who has a difficult relationship with his father.

Mostly new the series initially gathers its audiences from major cities, and most, for example Successionin of U.S. viewers live in metropolises like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The popularity of series in cities, like other fashion phenomena, then tends to spread across the country.

Yellowstonen however, the situation is the opposite, he says The Wall Street Journal. Its audience is in smaller, agriculturally struggling cities like Abilene, Texas, Boise, Idaho, and Lexington, Kentucky – and, of course, Bozeman, the area around Montana where the series is mostly located.

Residents of big cities have only found the series later this time.

Bethany (Kelly Reilly) swears allegiance to her father in early Yellowstone.

Yellowstonen The Dutton owns the largest farm in the U.S. depicted in the series, and the plot twists largely in how the land is held in the hands of the family. Silent hat-headed men riding along pastures are a sign of power where limousine flying along Manhattan.

Mixed Success that Yellowstone make effective use of visual elements to show the amount of money, what is being fought for: In Succession penthouses with glass walls and private airplanes, In Yellowstone wide view of bold nature with mountains and forests. Both Logan Roy and John Dutton are happy to arrive on their own helicopters.

The Dutton are an example of what a historian does Patrick Wyman calls the United States a rural ambassador: the elite of their own district where Successionin Royt in his own. Swear words are not used as much as in the big city, but violence In Yellowstone is in front of it too – in addition to outright murders, everyone employed by the Duttons is burned like cattle, including the children of the family.

The pomp of peasantry may not appeal to young people who discuss the series online and share their enthusiasm viewers, but there is Even in Yellowstone a knowledgeable fan base. The series is for sale inspired by t-shirts, mugs and socks. Fan fiction series love relationships between characters is written. And there are over 366,000 people on Youtube watched the video, which speculates on a series of future events.

Yellowstonen comparison Successionin such city-centered series show, in an interesting way, the cultural distribution of the United States, he says The Guardian. Trend-conscious residents of cities whose preferences are reflected in the media and social media; and a huge crowd living in rural, small towns and sparsely populated areas who may well be interested in something completely different.

Or in whose homes cable TV works better than streaming services.

Yellowstone and 1883 are available on Paramount +. The service can be ordered directly or as an additional service to Ruudu, AppleTv or Telia, for example.

