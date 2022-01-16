The son of one of the leaders of the protests against the transfer of the territories of Ingushetia under the control of Grozny, Akhmed Barakhoev, Ilez surprised the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, with wisdom. The head of the region himself spoke about the details of their telephone conversation during a live broadcast on his unofficial Instagram account, translation leads “Fortanga”.

“We talked with him for a long time, we understood each other. On his part he apologized, on my part I apologized to them. He said that one should not speak so sharply against the Ingush people. Because people misunderstand. He says everything is correct,” Kadyrov said.

He also explained his emotional reaction to Barakhoev during a field meeting in the Galanchozh district. According to Kadyrov, the Chechen side received a written permit from the municipality of Ingushetia for construction work in the bed of the Fortanga River.

Earlier, Barakhoev also spoke about this telephone conversation. “We talked with him very respectfully to each other, understood each other, and there are no more questions between us,” he stressed.

In October 2021, a new conflict over land began between Chechnya and Ingushetia. Residents of Ingushetia were outraged by the repair work on the border, they considered it another provocation of their neighbors. In response, the head of Chechnya threatened that he could take lands from Ingushetia by force, “illegally transferred [первым президентом самопровозглашенной Чеченской Республики Ичкерия Джохаром] Dudaev”. According to Kadyrov, if the Ingush want to live on Chechen lands, they will be provided for rent. Kadyrov’s threat was confirmed by the speaker of the Chechen parliament Magomed Daudov, noting that, in his opinion, the Ingush side is engaged in provocations.