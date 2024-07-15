The victory of the Spanish national team at Euro 2024 was not the result of chance, but of a series of factors that combined to take the team to the top of European football. Here we break down the main keys to this historic triumph where La Roja has had a full house of victories and has left us with great moments of football throughout the tournament.
One of Spain’s most effective strategies was their ability to control the game through ball possession. From the first match against Croatia, Spain demonstrated their dominance on the field, imposing their style of play with quick and precise ball movements. This tactic not only allowed them to maintain the initiative, but also to wear down their opponents, as was clearly seen in the match against Germany.
Spain’s defence was exemplary throughout the tournament. Players such as Dani Carvajal and Marc Cucurella stood out for their ability to intercept balls and stop opposition attacks. High pressing was a constant, suffocating opponents and winning the ball back in dangerous areas. This defensive approach was crucial in games against strong teams such as Germany and France.
The inclusion of young talents such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams was decisive. Both players not only brought freshness and speed to the team, but also scored important goals at critical moments. Yamal’s performance in particular was outstanding, providing assists and being a constant threat to opposing defences.
The leadership of experienced players such as Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata was essential in guiding the team. Olmo, in particular, not only stood out for his goals, but also for his ability to create plays and assist his teammates. His goal against Germany and the assist in the final match against England are testament to his influence on the team.
Coach Luis de la Fuente played a crucial role in the team’s success. His ability to make tactical adjustments during matches, such as strategically substituting players and changing formations when necessary, allowed Spain to adapt to different opponents and game situations. His direction was key to maintaining team cohesion and focus throughout the tournament.
In short, Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024 was down to a combination of tactical dominance, solid defending, contributions from young talent, experienced leadership and effective management from the bench. These elements together forged the path to La Roja’s fourth European title.
