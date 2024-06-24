The integration of mobility services into the offer continues Telepass. The company specializing in electronic tolls and other services has announced an agreement with UnicoCampania, a consortium that manages the pricing of local public transport in the Campania region as well as dealing with the issuing of travel tickets: the partnership provides the possibility of purchasing travel tickets travel for local transport in Campania directly from the Telepass and Telepass Pay

The Telepass ecosystem

URBI, a Telepass Group company that carries out the function of service integrator, has allowed the aggregation of the UnicoCampania service and network, making it possible to purchase travel tickets according to the logic of MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service), in Telepass ecosystem. URBI is one of the operators participating in the experimentation linked to the national Maas4Italy project in Milan, Rome, Florence, Bari, Turin, Bolzano, Veneto and Abruzzo and it is precisely in the Mobility-as-a-Service logic that, over time, Telepass has developed its own ecosystem to put users at the center of mobility services, offering tailor-made solutions based on their needs and increasingly sustainable.

How to buy tickets with Telepass

To use the service you must have subscribed to the Telepass Plus or Telepass Pay X offer, download the App (both are available for iOS and Android systems), select the public transport service from the icons present and purchase the desired solution ( hourly, daily, multi-day, weekly, monthly ticket) among the various offers from the associated companies. To promote the use of increasingly sustainable mobility services for urban travel, until 31 August 2024, Telepass has activated a dedicated promo to users of the Public Transport service. Anyone who purchases Unico Campania integrated single tickets on the Telepass App will get a free ticket for every 5 tickets purchased and validated. In particular, thanks to the partnership with UnicoCampania, the ticket purchasing service for local public transport in Campania consolidates the offer already available on the Telepass and Telepass Pay X apps for the use of the same service in Milan, Rome and Venice.