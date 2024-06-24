What a start

Between two parties, the third gains. While Max Verstappen and Lando Norris worried about each other towards the braking point at Turn-1 after the traffic lights went out – the Dutchman also joked in the press conference about the intimidating maneuver of the McLaren driver – George Russell he managed to take the lead of the Spanish GP race with a great braking on the outside.

There leadership of the Mercedes driver did not last long as Max Verstappen managed to take command of the operations at the beginning of the third lap, but Russell’s feat recalled those of Fernando Alonso with Ferrari in 2011 and 2013. In 2011 the Spaniard was he started fourth and found himself first at the end of the straight, breaking away on the inside, but in 2013 he went from fifth to third position by keeping his foot down on the outside in Turn-3.

“I basically dreamed about leaving – said Russell – I remembered what Alonso had done and then I knew I could count on the help of the wind that came ‘in our faces’ towards Turn-1.”. The wind therefore amplified the wake effect and the ‘parachute’ effect for Russell when braking who was able to sink on the brakes by taking advantage of the more rubberized external trajectory compared to Verstappen and Norris.

Russell then had to gradually lose ground also due to a problem on the occasion of the first pit stop: “The problem with the nut caused me to lose seconds which ultimately proved to be decisive in the third and final stint where I had to fit the hard tire given that I still had to cover many laps. In any case, it’s positive to be on the podium again like two weeks ago.”