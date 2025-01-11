The brawl at the end of the match between Real Madrid and Mallorca in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup continues to give a lot to talk about. Especially after a fan who attended the game posted a new video of a clash between Jude Bellingham and Maffeo who had gone unnoticed until now.

Pablo Maffeo lit up the preview of the meeting in an interview he gave on the podcast Untamed TV in which he made it clear that he would beat Vinícius in a boxing match. A video that the Real Madrid players must have seen, since Jude Bellingham reminded the Mallorca player of it at the end of the Euro Cup semi-final match.

At one point, Jude Bellingham approaches Maffeo and berates him. “Ten seconds of boxing?” can be read on the lips of the Real Madrid player while he makes a gesture with his arms.

“It would be in a world apart, in a fictional life, but I think it could be the most watched fight in history, surely. I think he would win, I have no doubt, I would knock him out in 10 seconds,” were the words of Pablo Maffeo about what he thinks a fight between him and Vinícius would be like if will participate in the Ibai Llanos Evening of the Year.

Maffeo published a statement after said interview clarifying that the words about the Brazilian player were in a joking tone. “He content of the talk must be understood in a joking context (…). Lastly, he pulled the thread by asking me if I would face Vinicius and, in a joking tone, he encouraged me to get involved in who would win in that supposed fight.”