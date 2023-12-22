Matejcek: Prague shooter Kozak may be involved in other crimes

The shooter David Kozak, who attacked Charles University in Prague on December 21, was suspected of committing other crimes.

The head of the police of the Central Bohemian region, Petr Matejcek, said that the criminal may be involved in the murder of a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter on December 15 in Klanowice Park in the Czech capital.

All signs [преступления] point to the same criminal who committed a double murder in Klanowitz Park a week ago and [открывшего] shooting on Thursday at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University Petr MatejcekHead of Police of the Central Bohemian Region

At the same time, it became known that Kozak was among the suspects in committing this double murder, but the police did not have enough time to prevent another tragedy – they missed the criminal.

In addition, Kozak killed his father in the city of Hostun before heading to the capital of the Czech Republic.

The murdered man and child were found by a passerby

On December 15, at about 3 p.m., a 32-year-old man went for a walk in the park with his two-month-old daughter in a stroller. A short time later, both were found shot to death.

Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters

The bodies of a man and a baby were found by a resident of one of the neighboring houses. During the investigation, the police have not yet been able to find any reason for this murder. Now law enforcement officers are awaiting the results of a ballistic examination.

The police have revealed the number of victims of the Prague university shooting

The victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University, which is already being called the worst mass shooting in the history of the Czech Republic, were 14 people, said the head of the Czech police Martin Vondrashek. Another 25 people were injured, 10 of them are in serious condition.

According to the publication CTKduring the attack on the university, once on the street, the attacker managed to wound three people and shot two cars – a civilian and a police one.

The shooter committed suicide after police began approaching him. The source notes that hundreds of law enforcement officers tried to stop the shooter, none of them were injured. Wanted after attack on university was announced possible accomplice of the shooter, born in 1999.

The shooter was a student of the Faculty of Philosophy and wrote a term paper about Western Ukraine

David Kozak himself was a student of the Faculty of Philosophy. He kept an online diary in Russian on a Telegram channel, which was created on December 9. In his posts, he mentioned a certain Ilnaz, presumably Galyaviev, who in 2021 fired at a Kazan gymnasium and later received a life sentence. In addition, Kozak also mentioned the shooting at a school in Bryansk on December 7. He also discussed the topic of massacres.

Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters

Later, the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reportedthat the Czech shooter was writing a term paper on the situation in Western Ukraine. As reported on the website of Charles University, Kozak studied as a Europeanist and defended his coursework on the topic “Problems of revolutionary events in 1846 in Krakow and Austrian Galicia.” It is known that Galicia is a historical region in Eastern Europe, approximately corresponding to the territory of modern Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Ternopil regions of Ukraine.