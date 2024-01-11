Here we are, finally. With the arrival of 2024, almost six years have passed since we were last in Japan, thanks above all to the damned pandemic. Although with a different lineup compared to the last trips, the editorial staff of Akiba Gamerstogether with a couple of friends who we will accompany on their first trip to Japan, will leave for Tokyo in just a few days.

It will truly be a fiery week, full of unrepeatable events and game releases that will mark 2024 from the first weeks, titles of the caliber of Persona 3 Reload, TEKKEN 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth And GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink. But not just games: it will be a journey full of goodies for all those who, like us, love Mobile Suit Gundam because on the 26th, as soon as we land, we will rush to the cinema to see it Gundam SEED FREEDOM to be able to talk to you exclusively about it, but also to pay homage to the statue of Unicorn and visit, above all, that of Yokohama. We will then explore the city which has now become the theater of the events of the games Ryu Ga Gotoku Studiofrom Like a Dragon to LOST JUDGMENTsearching in real life for the characteristic streets and places of Isezaki Ijincho in its real counterpart, Isezakichō.

Like last time, we will try to keep you updated on everything we do day by day thanks to the “Travel diary” Japan 2024 edition that we will write and publish every night before going to sleep, but there's more: we will do our best to document everything through videos that we will edit into a series of vlogs for our YouTube channelwhich we will make available after our return to Italy, trying to include as many hilarious moments as possible, within the limits of decency.

In our itinerary we plan to participate in the launch event of Persona 3 Reload at the Tokyo Towerto visit old and new Pokémon Centeras well as the new ones (at least, for us) Nintendo Store And CAPCOM StoreThe Tamashii Nations Of Akihabara as well as themed virtual reality Sword Art Online to Kabukicho. Among the wonders of Tokyo we will visit the inevitable neighborhoods of Asakusa, Shibuya And Shinjukuthe park of Uenothe characteristic market of Ameyokothe Nakano Broadway and the inevitable Mitakahoping that our Sushi Masa of trust is still open and that its owners are healthy.

We can't wait to spend time in one of the Maid Café Of Akihabarato sing Baka Mitai to karaoke, to get drunk in the worst bars in Kabukicho (carefully avoiding getting involved with the yakuza) but above all getting slapped in the face Muscle Girls Bar Of Ikebukuro, which will be located right near our apartment. In our group someone in particular decided that health insurance was not essentialand we'll make sure that the beautiful wrestlers of the club go after him.

Keep an eye on the pages of our website and our social accounts: in addition to the diary we will publish photos and stories on Instagram in real time. Appointment at January 26th coinciding with our landing in Tokyo!

Japan 2024: our itinerary

Both for myself and for my colleagues Akiba, and for the friends who will be coming with us for the first time I have decided to draw up a detailed itinerary of what we can do during the eight days we will spend in Japan. Will it be respected to the letter? Obviously not, last time everything went to sluts already on the third day, but this time we will do our best to manage to do everything in the pre-established order. Below I list our main stages for each day.